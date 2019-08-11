CHISHOLM — John Shuster, an Olympic Gold Medal Curler, was present on Thursday for a photo near a newly displayed sign that recognizes Chisholm as his hometown.
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, John Shuster and his teammates, Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton and Tyler George, defeated Sweden to win the gold medal.
Also present for the photo on Thursday were Shuster’s proud parents, Tom and Jackie Shuster, and his two sons, Luke and Logan. Representatives from the Chisholm City Council, Chisholm Community Foundation, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and Chisholm Kids Plus also participated.
“I always look forward to letting anyone I meet know that I’m from Chisholm,” Shuster told the Tribune Press earlier this week. “I’m humbled and honored to be recognized by Chisholm in this way.”
A four-time Olympian, Shuster and his former teammate, Justin Smith, also of Chisholm, are recognized at a sign on the causeway at the east end of Longyear Lake, for winning the bronze medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy. Other members of the bronze medal team consisted of: Pete Fenson, Shawn Rojeski, Scott Baird and Polo.
Mark Wangensteen is involved with a number of civic organizations in town, and is one of the organizers of an“unofficial committee” responsible for raising funds for the sign to acknowledge Shuster as a hometown Olympic gold medal winner. Others who helped get the project going include: Shuster’s mom, Jackie Shuster, former Chisholm mayor Mary Jo Rahja and curling enthusiasts, Bill Vukich and Bill Loushine.
The new sign was created locally by Bark Design, and was first unveiled at an open house held on Sept. 8, 2018, at the Chisholm Curling Club. About 300 people attended the event, where Shuster was available for autographs and photos. Attendees also had an opportunity to check out Shuster’s Olympic Gold Medal. Shirts and memorabilia donated by Shuster was auctioned off during the event, with the proceeds donated to the Chisholm Junior Curling program.
A number of entities were involved with bringing this latest sign to fruition, including in-kind services from the City of Chisholm to install and maintain the sign.
A $450 donation from the Chisholm Community Foundation, along with $150 from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and a donation of just less than $157 from Chisholm Kids Plus, were used to cover the cost of the sign.
Wangensteen said he’s pleased with how the new signed turned out.
“This can be used to inspire our youth and to set their goals as high as they want,” said Wangensteen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.