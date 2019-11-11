CHISHOLM — Area veterans from all branches of the military were honored at a Veterans Day program held in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 sponsored the event, which was attended by veterans, students, school staff and members of the public. Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney, State Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, and St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, were all in attendance.
CHS Senior Class President Barbara Coward gave the welcome remarks. Other speakers included American Legion Commander Bill Hanegmon. Rev. Anthony Craig gave the invocation and benediction. AnnMarie Lubovich and Ryan Freitas directed the CHS choir and band, respectively. The band performed, “Salute to America’s Finest.” Following the National Anthem, Jamey Johnson, of the American Legion, led the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hanegmon took a moment to talk about the importance of remembering the sacrifices of America’s veterans. He then introduced Master Sergeant Steve Hutchings, a CHS sports coach who served 25 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.
Hanegmon said that Hutchings coordinates the American Legion’s Color Guard that performs at home sporting events in the Chisholm School District. His military honors include a Bronze Star and a Meritorious Service Medal.
Hutchings said that he enlisted in the military in 1986, before the start of his senior year at Redwood Falls High School. It was his graduation day when he left that small town of Redwood Falls, Minn. for Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga. At one point in his military career, Hutchings was stationed for 17 months at Pan Mum Jum, South Korea, where he performed combat patrols along the South Korea-North Korea border. As a member of the Army Reserves, he built homes and drilled wells in Guatemala; repaired shooting ranges for tanks in Germany, and built roads for Indigenous people residing on Annette Island in Alaska.
Hutchings went on to complete two tours in Iraq. The first was from 2003-2004 with the 489 Engineer Battalion attached to the 82nd airborne division from Arkansas. The second was from 2009-2010 with the 317th Engineering Battalion from Illinois. During his speech, Hutchings talked about his experiences in Iraq and shared a video presentation with photographs of the work he and his fellow soldiers did.
Sacrifices of a soldier
As Hutchings recalled, he was in the midst of changing his six month-old daughter’s diaper when his training officer called to deliver the news of his first deployment. “He got right to the point, saying, ‘Hutch, you’re going to Conway, Arkansas, and then to Fort Hood, Texas — on your way to Iraq,”’ he said. While still processing the information himself, Hutchings immediately phoned his wife, to fill her in.
When he left for Fort Hood, Hutchings said it was 25 degrees below zero in Duluth when he left for Fort Hood. A few months later, while in Kuwait, he experienced extremely hot temperatures of up to 140 degrees. “So, you could say that was a nice shock to the system,” he said.
It wasn’t long before Hutchings experienced his first sandstorm, while in Kuwait. “I will take a good old Minnesota blizzard any day,” he said.
About 40 miles north of Baghdad, Hutchings and other members of the engineering company encountered mortar attacks and small ammunition fire. He told about the work he and others in his company did, clearing roadways of improvised explosive devices “roadside bombs.” At one point, he was put in charge of clearing a five mile by one mile area full of bunkers with munitions and mortar rounds. The work was depicted in the photos he shared. “We set a record for all of Iraq by clearing the most munitions in a short period of time,” he said.
It was during that first tour that Hutchings was involved with a mission to distribute much needed shoes and food to the Iraqi children. “The look on their faces was just awesome,” he said.
Another memorable moment for Hutchings was when a group of World War II veterans showed their support to him and other soldiers returning from Iraq, at an airport in Maine.
During his second tour in Iraq, Hutchings again cleared roads of explosives. He also helped rebuild roads in the Baghdad area.
Hutchings recalled the living conditions soldiers endured there with small trailers to live in and no phones for one year.
Hutchings paid tribute to all veterans “brothers and sisters in arms,” who serve honorably from all branches of the service. He received a standing ovation for recognizing those who take care of things on the homefront. “I would like to thank all the families and friends who take care of the kids, bills, home stuff while their loved one is deployed, plus they have to worry about their citizen warrior’s safety — we couldn’t do it without you.”
