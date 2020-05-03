Chisholm group looks to revamp The Troll Park

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee is looking to redesign the space between the city hall building and the library on the north side of the 300 block of West Lake Street.
This space is referred to by some as “The Troll Park,” deriving the name from a large mural, featuring trolls, that spans between the city hall and the library. The animated scene was painted several years ago by volunteers with Chisholm Kids Plus and has become a bit faded.
Their request to redesign the space was granted unanimously by the Chisholm City Council.
The Chisholm Revitalization Committee is a group of volunteers that is dedicated to improving the downtown. Some of their past projects include transforming a vacant city lot on the 300 block of Lake Street into a Pocket Park with seating and a stage area; creating a walking history tour of Chisholm; and enhanced lighting and other improvements at Kiwanis Park.
The revitalization committee has identified a goal of transforming the park, which it says is under utilized into a space with landscaping that is both welcoming and educational. With the library entrance near the space, they feel it could someday serve as an ideal spot for an outdoor classroom for summer reading programs that can accommodate “messy kids crafts,” guest speakers and alike.
Seating is another consideration the group mentioned in its request to the council. Individuals wanting to connect to the free WiFi signal at the library currently often sit on the uncomfortable concrete steps, or the worn out benches that are at the Troll Park.
“This space could provide a safe, well-lit and comfortable outdoor work space for those looking to connect (to WiFi) after hours,” they reasoned. “The process would be community driven with many opportunities for engagement on purpose driven design concepts through volunteer support.”
Katie Christensen, library supervisor and committee member, said on Friday the park project was recently preapproved for a grant from the University of Minnesota-Regional Sustainable Development Partnership program and is awaiting final approval.
The University of Minnesota-Regional Sustainable Development Partnership helps support projects that advance the environmental, economic and social sustainability of greater Minnesota through authentic community-university partnerships, according to information provided by the downtown revitalization committee.
Should the grant be approved, it would provide the revitalization committee with access to University of Minnesota resources, including its Landscape Agriculture Department and its Master Gardener Program.
