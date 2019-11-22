CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council recently approved purchasing new trucks and plows to update its snow removal equipment in time for next winter.
Last week, Larry Folstad, director of the city’s public works department, raised concerns in a memo to the council about the condition of the worn out and aging trucks, which he described as “work horses and often times the backbone of the public works.”
Of the four tandem dump trucks in the current fleet, the newest one is a 2001 model, he said. New trucks and three plows would improve snow removal operations in the city.
“The configuration of the snow plows (current ones) doesn’t allow us to wrap corners and operators are forced to carry snow windrows through intersections, creating speed bumps and slippery spots in our streets,” Folstad wrote in the memo.
In response, the council approved spending $448,398 to purchase two, 2020 Kenworth T470 plow trucks, equipped with three plows.
The trucks are being ordered from Rihm Kenworth of Superior, Wis. The uplift, installation and purchase of the plows is through Towmaster Truck Equipment, of Litchfield, Minn. The price includes a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty, and a protective zinc coating for the truck frames. Cutting edges for the plows are also included.
One of the trucks was included in the 2019 budget and the remainder of the funding is covered from other areas of the budget that were untapped. The funds will carry over to 2020 to pay for the trucks.
Also at the meeting, Folstad updated the council on the current snow-plowing season. The most noticeable change Chisholm residents will experience this winter, he said, is that on the smaller snow storms, the city crews will be plowing to the middle of Lake Street.
“The immediate advantage is there is one snowbank in the middle of Lake Street as opposed to one on each side of the street,” Folstad said.
The method of plowing is more efficient as the crews will be handling the snow less, and it will be in one pile to haul away.
The council has scheduled its next budget meeting for 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The meeting date was changed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
