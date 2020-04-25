CHISHOLM — When May 1 rolls around, the Irontrail RV Park and Campground will be an operation of the City of Chisholm.
The campground’s current owners, Lance and Dbbie Lokken, Since 2002 have leased the property the campground and laundromat are operated on from the city. They are the third tenant there since 1971.
During a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, the city council unanimously approved two items allowing the city to take over the Irontrail Campground and RV Park that has historically been privately run on city-owned property. At that same meeting the council approved a lease agreement that allows the current owners of the RV park, the Lokkens to lease the laundromat portion of the business from the city. All of the laundromat equipment is currently owned by the couple and will remain their responsibility.
The action by the council on Wednesday to take over the campground comes at a time when campgrounds, RV parks and resorts are restricted as a result of the Minnesota Stay at Home order by Governor Tim Walz and social distancing recommendations for outdoor recreation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa at the meeting on Wednesday acknowledged that while the executive orders are in place, Irontrail RV Park and Campground may experience a slightly lower occupancy, because short-term recreational camping is prohibited for the time being.
Chisholm City Attorney Bryan Lindsay explained that if a campsite is on long-term basis and is essentially taken up as a residence, it is permitted provided there is social distancing.
Recreational camping which is typically short-term such as weekends, is not allowed under the current orders.
Explore Minnesota, also on Wednesday sent out a press release that contained information from the governor’s office on the subject. The press release said the closure does not pertain to people who rely on their campsite as a primary residence, or that are seasonal renters and who maintain personal property at their site, or those used on a short term or temporary basis by people who require necessary shelter for the purpose of work or required social distancing.
Champa said it was his understanding that the majority of the occupancy at the Irontrail RV park are people who are there on a long-term basis, either as a place to live, or due to work.
Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney shared 2018 figures provided by the Lokkens, the campground’s current owners, which supports that.
“Eighty-eight percent of the revenue would be the so-called long-term monthly or longer; the recreational or “taxable” would be about 12 percent,” Manney stated.
Chisholm City Councilor Vake said in recent conversations with the Lokkens he was assured the long-term campsites follow social distancing guidelines.
For about six months or so, a committee consisting of Champa, Manney, Vake and Public Works Directory Larry Folstad assisted by Lindsay have been negotiating with the Lokkens on the campground and laundromat.
The idea of a city-run campground came about when Lance Lokken approached the council last spring about extending the campground’s lease to make it more attractive to a potential buyer. His request was denied as the council considered purchasing the business as a possible way to generate money for the city.
The Lokkens had the campground and laundromat listed for sale with a local realtor, but it did not sell.
The council on Wednesday unanimously approved a mutual termination of lease, between the city and Lance and L & D Lokken LLC dba Iron Trail RV Park and Laundry. It calls for the city to pay $170,000, for compensation of lost revenue as an estimate of the income possible through the end of the terminated lease.
Also approved unanimously by the council on Wednesday is a bill of sale for the sum of $20,000 for property located on the premises.
During discussion on Wednesday it was noted by Lindsay that the bill of sale helps to clear up any “gray” areas on what items belonged to the city that existed during the lengthy history of the leased space for the campground.
Laundromat will continue to operate under a new lease agreement.
Lastly, the council on Wednesday approved a lease agreement for the laundromat, located on the city-owned property at the entrance to the campground. The Lokkens will continue to operate with the laundromat equipment they already own. They will also be responsible for the apartment located in the laundromat building.
The lease commences on May 1 and is set to terminate at the end of April 2021, according to the agreement. The Lokkens will have the right to extend the lease for an additional five year period, concluding on April 30, 2026. The extension period shall commence automatically upon the expiration of the initial lease, unless either party provides a 60 days’ notice rejecting the extension period, it states.
For the term of the lease, the Lokkens are required to pay the city $825 per month, due the first day of each month. Rent for any partial month shall be prorated, according to the agreement.
Payment of real estate taxes and responsibilities of the city as the landlord and the Lokkens as tenants are also spelled out in the 12-page lease agreement.
•••
The following information was provided by Explore Minnesota, from the office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Private and public campgrounds
• All private and public campgrounds and dispersed camping sites are closed to recreational camping. This means that campsites that are reserved for temporary or rotating use for purely recreational and short term purposes are not allowed.
This closure does not apply to:
• People who rely on their campsite as a primary residence, or that are seasonal renters and who maintain personal property at their site.
• Camp sites used on a short term or temporary basis by people who require necessary shelter for the purpose of work or required social distancing.
• Communal amenities may not be open for use, except for the following that may be open provided social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols are followed:
• Bathrooms/shower buildings
• Retail food stores
• Laundry facilities
• Fish cleaning stations and docks
While people can continue to visit campgrounds as outlined above, the Stay at Home Order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, and the order asks people to remain close to their homes.
Campgrounds do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.