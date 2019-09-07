CHISHOLM — Final numbers are now in from the Chisholm city-wide cleanup held this past July at the city public works garage.
Public Works Director Larry Folstad last Wednesday gave a rundown on the event, which allowed Chisholm residents to dispose of a number of items free of charge. The city has conducted such a cleanup for the past several years, but a major difference this year was the disposal fee charged on items in past years was waived.
“Although it was very taxing on the city resources, the thought is that the city is much cleaner and the residences that used the opportunity couldn’t have been happier,” Folstad wrote in a memo to the city council.
Cost of the cleanup was estimated at about $8,185 for July, an 82 percent increase from 2018.
The number of mattresses disposed jumped from 20 in 2018 to a whopping 159 this year. Of the mattresses collected, 78 were deemed recyclable and were hauled by dump truck to the Goodwill in Duluth.
“That completely blows me away,” Folstad said.
There were 160 TV’s and monitors disposed this year, compared to 25 in 2018; 243 tires compared to 30; and 45 appliances as opposed to 15.
