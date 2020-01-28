Chili Cook Off fun

Greg serves up some chili that he created based off of his father's recipe, for Linda to try. Many tables were set up with Crock Pots and cast iron filled to the brim with homemade chili at the Chili Cook Off and Chocolate Extravaganza Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Quite a crowd attended the event in promise of delicious food and warm company. The cook off was held to raise funds for the OSLC Food Shelf and Heating Conversion.

 Hannah White

