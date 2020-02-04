Jenny, left, and Francesca share a quick hug between serving up cups of chili at the Assumption Chili-Cookoff Saturday, Feb. 1.
Jim Sallis, left, and Mike Fetzik are prepared to dish up some chili at the Assumption Chili-Cookoff Saturday, Feb. 1. The Assumption School hosted the cookoff in the school gym and at St. Leo’s Hall, where community members presented their chilis for tasting and voting. The event also included Bingo, vendors, adult beverage sampling, and more!
