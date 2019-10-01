'Cheers' to potato yummies

The seventh grade students in Mrs. Sarah Nelson’s FACS class at Hibbing High School enjoyed their first cooking lab of the year. The dish was “Potato Yummies” and they had such a great time making it, the class held a “cheers” with their water glasses.
