CHECKING OUT THE TRAIL

Iron Range Off Road Cyclists club member Pat Cassingham rides a trail at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm Friday. Friday marked the official opening day of the long awaited cycling park, which the IROC was instrumental in designing and building. Trails with different degrees of difficulty loop the former mine pit and admission to the Discovery Center is not required to ride.
