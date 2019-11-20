HIBBING — Earlier this month, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich spoke with the Hibbing Daily Tribune in his office set in the district courthouse. Like other local officials, he maintains an open door policy and talked business as his mother visited with his administrative assistant in the adjacent room.
In his office, Jugovich, 49, surrounds himself with photographs of his family and friends and signs reflecting his professional and personal beliefs: “Rukavina” and “Iron Range Proud” and “Mining Supports Us.” There are paintings of ships at sea. He has an American flag in addition to the bronze plaque of the Ten Commandments he housed last year after the county removed it from the courthouse when the Freedom From Religion Foundation threatened a lawsuit. His actions garnered much support from local taxpayers. He also got some hate mail, the first of which remains framed and hanging on a wall.
After serving three terms as Mayor of Chisholm, Jugovich was elected in November 2016 to become the new county commissioner representing the 7th District in Hibbing. Now nearing the end of his second official year in office, he serves as the Vice Chair of the seven-person board, with the expectation to replace Duluth-based Commissioner Patrick Boyle as chair next year thanks to a rotational schedule.
Below, Jugovich updated the HDT on several topics the commissioners have been tackling in their meetings.
Budgetary Matters
Previously, the county board adopted both the 2019 budget at about $395 million and the levy at about $137 million.
Two months ago, the board set the maximum levy for 2020 at $145.6 million, a 6.45 percent increase from the current year. Despite the rise, commissioners say the impact on property owners is expected to be less than 3 percent thanks to a growth in the county’s property tax base. As Jugovich told the story, owners of a $200,000 home would see a jump of about $3.47 per month.
The rise in the levy factors into county investments in public works equipment and adjustments for higher costs for salt, aggregate and dust control solutions; maintaining investment in public safety and human services including programs for substance abuse and mental health issues; and increased care costs and wages for staff, among other reasons.
The board has since announced their holding two public meetings to receive comments on the 2020 proposed tax levy and operating budget. The first meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the county courthouse in Virginia, while the second has been set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the county board room down in Duluth.
Public Works
With 6,860 square miles, St. Louis County is the largest county by total area in Minnesota and the largest in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River. As the chair of the county’s Public Works Department, Jugovich oversees the maintenance, dust control, grading, sanding and snow removal of more than 3,000 miles of paved and gravel roads, 900 bridges and more than 40,000 traffic signs.
This year, the county board estimated investing $47 million in its roads and bridges. The projects were funded from a combination of State Aid and Federal Highway funds, in addition to the Transportation Sales Tax. Jugovich commended the county for passing the 0.5 percent sales tax before his time on the board that raises about $10.5 million annually to be invested in transportation-related projects. Also this year, the county board projected spending about $22.8 million, or 17 percent, of its levy on public works.
The commissioners are now estimating using about $25.9 million, or 18 percent, of the levy for 2020.
Economic Development Projects
Currently, the largest endeavors taken on by the county board involve two medical-related construction projects.
Essentia Health has been pursuing its $800 million expansion called Vision Northland in downtown Duluth. The project is expected to be open in 2022. Essentia Health is also constructing a $26 million community wellness center in Hermantown, where patients will have access to clinical services such as physical therapy, sports medicine and preventative care options.
Also, St. Luke’s Hospital has been planning for a $300 million expansion in their downtown facilities in Duluth. The plans include a second section of the main hospital to allow the facility to expand its out-patient space, as well as a new ambulance garage to house six rigs and a heated patient pick up and drop center.
“The new construction adds to the tax base, which helps the entire county afford public works projects,” Jugovich said.
HibTac
Last month, the Range Delegation agreed that “it would be devastating” if Hibbing Taconite lost 735 jobs due to running out of iron ore by 2024. A closure would also mean cutting about $450 million from the regional economy.
The three members of the delegation — State Sen. David Tomassoni and State Reps. Julie Sandstede and Dave Lislegard — jointly talked about how local and state leaders along with the owners of HibTac — ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel — must work together in order to come up with a solution and find leasable property near Hibbing.
“It wouldn’t just be the loss of jobs,” Sandstede said at the time. “It’s going to impact every community around here.”
The state of Minnesota has backed away from the issue, since most of the parcels of ore belong to private owners. In September, area mayors talked about land-exchange ideas to give HibTac access to leased iron ore reserves currently controlled by U.S. Steel in Keewatin. Tomassoni said the “obvious thing to do is the land exchange” to extend the life of the mine.
The county board has no official say in what happens with HibTac. But as a retired member of Local 20705, Jugovich finds himself deeply invested and has been in conversation with legislators and has made stops to local union halls. “They’re nervous and it’s justified,” he said.
U.S. Steel
This month, U.S. Steel eliminated nearly 40 permanent, non-union management jobs at two Iron Range-based taconite plants, citing “challenging market conditions.” A spokesperson said the company has been “taking the difficult steps to eliminate a number of non-represented positions in the United States, including at our Minntac and Keetac facilities.”
After the news broke, Jugovich said he “feels for the families” in the 7th District in Hibbing and throughout the Range. He continued, “They’re looking at losing their jobs before the holidays and that’s unbelievable. Losing a job is always disheartening and, moving forward, I’m wondering what’s in store for the rest of the employees. Hopefully, this will be the last of the cuts.”
PolyMet, jobs
While county commissioners have shown support for Toronto-based PolyMet Mining Co. via a board resolution, the commissioners have expressed division between those from the Iron Range and others from Duluth. A split is most visible during the exchanges between Keith Nelson, of Virginia, who touts the project as a godsend and Frank Jewell of Duluth, who has long shown concerns over the project’s financial assurances. All told, Jugovich explained “that at the end of the day we’re in support” and have been discussing how PolyMet’s workforce needs would impact the region, which lost more than 3,500 workers since 2009 largely due to an aging population.
In his words, Jugovich is “always looking to recruit businesses” like PolyMet, which promised to deliver about 360 direct jobs and hundreds of spin-off jobs to the Iron Range if its proposed copper-nickel project gets greenlighted. He said the project is much needed, especially on the eastern part of the Range, where cities like Aurora and Hoyt Lakes took a hard hit following the bankruptcy of LTV Mining Company in 2001.
“I firmly believe PolyMet will be a breathe of fresh air to our economy,” he said. “The workers will come and live on the Range and the money will flow into our businesses and schools and housing so small communities can flourish once again.”
Jugovich continued, “I think we can mine. I think we do it safely. I think we need the opportunity to show the science is right. I think PolyMet is important so we can have jobs and a clean environment.”
The Northeast Higher Education District along with the Iron Range Engineering and the state Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation have all been working together and beside others in boosting industry and trades among college-aged students to better prepare them for mining jobs.
In that same vein, Jugovich believes “we need skilled laborers” and has been talking with the Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata and other mayors in the county about the ideas to build trade schools. “We’re going to need mechanics and welders,” he said, adding that such educational opportunities could also supply the north St. Louis County to train laborers to work in the medical-related construction projects in the southern part of the county.
