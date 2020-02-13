HIBBING — In addition to the Business of the Year Award, which went to Fraboni’s in Hibbing, several area leaders and local companies were given special honors during the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner last Friday evening.
Carl Sandness, a coordinator for the Carl D. Perkins Federal Grant for the Hibbing-Chisholm Consortium, stood before the crowd in the Crown Ballroom as he presented the first of two Business Education Partnership Awards to L&M Radiator, Inc. Sandness said the company’s staff at the worldwide manufacturer of MESABI flexible core heat exchangers on 37th Street have been highly supportive of the Hibbing and Chisholm School District’s technical education programs, which are designed to foster career readiness in area high school students.
“L&M Radiator is being recognized for its long-standing partnership with the [Hibbing High School] welding program and its service to Chisholm High School during the annual Career Days,” Sandness said.
Sandness read the words of Hibbing High School welding instructor, Terry Vesel, stating, “During the last 14 years, L&M Radiator, Inc. has been the area's biggest supporter of the Hibbing High School welding program. Every year they supply thousands of pounds of flat metal that we use in our shop to teach students how to weld. They also provide tours of their modern welding shop to show how various welding skills can be used in industry.”
Vesel’s statement continued, “We also partner with them on a job shadowing program with our advanced welding student's that can lead to summertime employment. As the high school welding instructor, I am very thankful to L&M Radiator, Inc.”
After a representative from L&M Radiator accepted the plaque, the second Business Education Partnership Award went to Daimler-Detroit Reman, located at South Hughes Road just off Highway 37. Sandness said the remanufacturing plant for on and off-highway power systems, fuel systems, electronics and diesel after-treatment devices were selected because of their contributions and support for the electricity and electronics program at HHS and during Career Days at CHS.
He read a statement from AJ Abate, a HHS electricity and electronics instructor, stating, “DMR has been a great resource to us at HHS. They have gone above and beyond any goals I had set up for partnership. They come on campus to train and certify the electronics students in level one soldering, have opened their doors to hundreds of students to tour their facility, and have even changed policy at the corporate level to ensure our students can intern on sight. They obviously are invested in our students’ future.”
Sandness added that Daimler-Detroit Reman’s provided guest speakers from their engineering and technical departments during CHS’s Career Days, as well as job-shadowing experiences for students.
Abate’s statement concluded, “The presentations were engaging and dynamic, providing students with first-hand experience in the technology used for analyzing instrumentation clusters as well as post-secondary educational opportunities in electronics and electrical engineering.”
CONNECT Impact Young Leader of the Year
Hibbing Chamber President Vicki Hagberg also presented two awards, beginning with the CONNECT Impact Young Leader of the Year.
Hagberg told the crowd that the CONNECT Young Professionals Committee works on a variety of projects, including planning social events like trivia nights and pub crawls and devising marketing strategies to attract and retain employees to the area. Their aim is to make available activities for all ages to help inspire local pride and bolster the future of Hibbing.
“Inspired by the passion and dedication of our Connect Young Professional Committee members, we are pleased to present this year’s CONNECT Impact – Young Leader of the Year Award to Maggie Furlong of Architectural Resources, Inc.,” Habgerg said.
She explained that Furlong began working as a graphic designer at Architectural Resources, Inc. in Hibbing after graduating in 2018 from University of Minnesota—Duluth with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and graphic design. In 2019, Furlong also received the Academic Excellence in Marketing and Graphic Design award from the Labovitz School of Business and Economics, she said, and is currently a member of the UMD Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma—International Business Honor Society.
“Maggie Furlong brings passion, energy, and a strategic voice to the CONNECT committee,” Hagberg told attendees. “Her input in committee meetings is bringing new energy and focus to our group of young professionals. She is also generous with her time, having volunteered not only on our CONNECT committee but also in helping revitalize Sidewalk Sales during our Jubilee Festival and helping to plan tonight’s annual dinner event.”
She continued, “Maggie makes a positive impact on the Hibbing area community and the other young leaders around her. We are honored to have Maggie be a part of the Hibbing Area Chamber and to award her the 2020 CONNECT Impact award.”
Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award
Next up, Hagberg presented the Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award to Jay LaRose, a U.S. Army veteran who works at Delta Air Lines in Chisholm. Hagberg described LaRose as an alumni of the Chamber’s Leadership Program with “exemplary community work and achievements” that have made a significant impact. She then read aloud the nomination letter that was submitted by Bre Katrin at Delta Air Lines.
“Jay’s dedication to taking care of local veterans is inspiring, and he does it with such humility,” Hagberg read. “At Delta Air Lines where he works, Jay has helped to form a committee that partners very closely with the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and their United for Veterans initiative to ensure we are ‘serving those who served.’”
She described how each year, LaRose spearheads a drive at Delta to collect personal hygiene products, gift cards and cash donations to give to veterans who are homeless or in transitional housing. LaRose also volunteered to work on the veteran’s home that opened in Hibbing as a result of UWNEMN partnering with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. Additionally, he volunteered for years at Rampage at the Ridge, served as a member of the United for Veterans Committee, ran a drive to support troops overseas, co-chaired a sale to support local veterans, and organizes an in-office recognition for Delta’s local veteran employees on Veterans Day.
Hagberg continued to read from Katrin’s nomination letter, saying, “Outside of his passion for veteran causes, he volunteers his time throughout the community by participating in Habitat for Humanity builds, has run in the Hope Springs 5K to raise funds for cancer patients undergoing treatment, is a previous UWNEMN board member, is a friend to the environment who promotes and encourages recycling, and much more.
“To many, Jay is a leader not only in the community but also in the workplace. As a manager, he strives to take care of his employees and partner with them to ensure they are performing to the best of their ability. As someone who has gone from working for him to working with him, he has been a mentor when it comes to leadership. Better yet, he is someone I am proud to call a friend.”
At that, LaRose was called to the front to accept his 2020 Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award plaque.
