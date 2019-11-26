Chamber Expo

The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce downtown merchants participated in a holiday expo Saturday in Chisholm. For the event, chamber member businesses opened their doors to home based businesses for a yuletide shopping experience. Abby Skalko of Mary’s Lake Street Floral is pictured by hot cider and cookies at the expo on Saturday. In the background, Christen Spaeth, of Aurora, is pictured with a display of books from her home based business.
