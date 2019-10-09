CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Moonlight Escape Rooms are up and running.
Now in their third season, there are two unique rooms created for this season. Both are located in the former Delich building next to Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street in Chisholm.
Participants have the choice of a Sleepy Hollow themed room — ”The Legendary Headless Horseman,” or a circus-themed room, “Ringmaster — The Show Must Go On!”
The escape rooms open weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from Oct. 10 through Nov. 16. They are closed on Halloween.
Shannon Kishel-Roche, chamber executive director, said earlier this week that the rooms are starting to fill up with reservations steadily coming in.
“They’re growing in popularity as more people become aware of them, and we’re also seeing a lot of repeat customers,” Kishel-Roche said.
Each escape room can hold a maximum of eight people at a time. Individuals are given 45 minutes to solve the puzzle.
Cost is $16 per person. Proceeds from the escape rooms help support chamber events in the community.
More information is available on the chamber website at www.chisholmchamber.com, or by calling the chamber office at 218-254-7930.
