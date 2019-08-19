Ceremony held to return dog tag to family

Veterans salute during a memorial ceremony for WWI veteran Anton Bernhardt Monday afternoon in Hibbing. The ceremony was held to return the recently recovered dog tag to Bernhardt's family.

