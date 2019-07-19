Celebrating 70 years

The Hibbing High School Class of 1949 celebrated 70 years at its class reunion Friday, July 12, at Grandma’s in the Park. Front row from left: Marjorie Bradt Markwardt, Odette Andrioli Hukka, James Bresnahan, Maxine Lauber Corradi. Middle row: Fran Tomaino Baehr, Donna Thellin, Jean Hughes Englund, Charlotte Almquist Orlando, Joyce Rigo, Adeline von Feldt Morelli, Georgia Dearholt Niebling, Edward Monacelli (cut off). Back row: James Mancuso, Marvin Pearson, Arthur Englund, David Cicchi, Aldo Ongaro, Keith Knoop.

 Photo submitted

