Larry Yazzie and his group of Native Pride Dancers will be performing two educational outreach shows at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 27 in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Yazzie is an actor, two-time World Champion Fancy Dancer, an Eagle Dancer, and is from the Meskwaki Nation in Tama, Iowa. He is the Founder and Artistic Director for Native Pride Productions, Inc. which is based in St. Paul, MN. His repertoire includes performances at the Olympics, The Kennedy Center, and the Smithsonian Institute. Yazzie has performed all over the world and has won many awards for his dancing.
As an international lecturer, dancer, and educator, Yazzie has earned the reputation for being one of the nation’s leading experts on Native American dance. In May 2010, he and his son Jessup were the sole U.S. performers invited for performances and workshops throughout northern France.
“By sharing life stories through music, dance and storytelling, we nurture meaningful communication among all people,” Yazzie said.
The first is performance is at 10 a.m. as part of the Reif Arts Council’s (RAC) Class Acts Series. Students from schools across the region will be in attendance via a discounted ticket rate. Many schools will be taking advantage of transportation scholarships thanks to the Reif Bus Fund.
The second performance at 12:30 is part of the RAC Senior Series which offers early, weekday, afternoon performances. This series allows groups representing regional senior community-living facilities to enjoy shows at the Reif. Many people from the aging community have traditionally not attended shows due to concerns with nighttime vision constraints and limitations on transportation. All shows in the series are sixty-minutes in length and are offered at a reduced ticket price of $10. Participants are treated to a pie and coffee social following the performance.
The performance is also open to all senior citizens, ages 62 and older, from across the area. Ticket information can be found at reifcenter.org/seniorseries or by calling the Reif Box Office at (218) 327-5780.
“We are very excited to welcome Larry back to the Reif,” said RAC Marketing Director Paul M. Gregersen. “It is important for our organization to introduce students to Native American history and expression, while reminding senior citizens of indigenous culture and art.”
Yazzie’s goal is to share cultural traditions through artist-in-residency workshops, performances, lectures, classroom instruction and theatrical performances enhancing access to diverse, multicultural artists for people of all ages and backgrounds. His warm, enthusiastic spirit truly reflects the beauty of Indigenous people. Following the tradition of his elders, he is giving back, and enriching the lives of all audiences for generations to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.