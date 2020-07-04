The traditional Third of July parade in Aurora took on a different look this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of gathering downtown, the parade drove past each house in the city allowing people to watch from their front yards.
American Legion members kept their roll of leading the Aurora 3rd of July parade but switched to the back of a truck this year instead of marching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.