Celebrating food and music Slovenian style in Eveleth

EVELETH — The Slovenian fraternal organization KSKJ turns 125 this year. To celebrate, the area lodges are sponsoring “Iron Range Evening – Slovenian Style” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson St. – with “love” in the word Slovenian highlighted in red on posters promoting the festivities.
The event includes a meal of Slovenian favorites along with musical entertainment and dancing. Cost is $10. The meal features Slovenian sausage, ham, Slovenian style potato salad and Slovenian coleslaw with strudel for dessert.
Entertainers are the Singing Slovenes and special guest master alpine yodeler Kerry Christensen. The Singing Slovenes are an ethnic singing group from Duluth that promotes the Slovenian heritage through native costume, language and music.
The event also will feature several gift baskets to be awarded in raffle drawings.
KSKJ, or Kranjsko Slovenska Katoliška Jednota, is a Slovene fraternal organization in the United States, founded in 1894. It is headquartered in Joliet, Ill. The English name of the society is the American Slovenian Catholic Union.
“Last year I think we were at 200-250 people, so we are trying this again for the second year. We have a committee and many volunteers from the three local lodges who are working on this program,” active member Tony Menart of Eveleth said in an email.
There are four lodges left in Minnesota – in Eveleth, Gilbert, Duluth and St. Stephen near St. Cloud. “We did have lodges in Ely, Tower, Aurora, Chisholm and Hibbing. These became inactive and merged with the other remaining lodges,” Menart said. Jennifer Menart (daughter of Tony and Connie Menart) is president of the Eveleth lodge, Karl Oberstar Jr. is president of the Gilbert lodge.
The Gilbert lodge is Blessed Virgin of Help Lodge 196 and the Eveleth lodge is Sts. Cyril and Methodius Lodge 59. St. Elizabeth Lodge 171 is of Gary-New Duluth.
KSKJ is a life insurance company based on Christian values, that provides financial security for its members and families and gives back to the local communities via matching funds and other member activities.
