CBA proposes new entrance sign

CHISHOLM — Carole Gornick, chair of the Chisholm Beautification Association, had a sparkle in her eyes and excitement in her voice as she introduced to the Chisholm City Council a graphic artist’s rendering of the proposed sign, which she said the CBA members are referring to as, “The mother of all of our signs.”
“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years now — it’s a sign we’ve been wanting for a very long time,” said Gornick, who described last Wednesday how the local non-profit group worked on bringing a new welcome sign to the east entrance to town.
Marked on the left side of the sign is a reference to Chisholm’s establishment in 1901. The sign also has a large pick axe along the top, and an image of the Ironman Statue with a message that reads, “The City of CHISHOLM Welcomes You!”
The sign is about 10 feet high and 17 feet long, according to Maggie Furlong, a graphic designer from Architectural Resources, Inc., of Hibbing, the firm that designed it.
The CBA was formed as a non-profit in 2005 and has since taken on numerous projects in the interest of improving the aesthetics in Chisholm. The group has made about a dozen signs. Most notable are those that currently exist at the town’s four entrances.
What sets the proposed sign apart from past CBA sign projects is it’s considered to be permanent and is made of more durable materials.
A little later in the meeting last Wednesday, the city council granted the CBA’s request for in-kind services and a monetary contribution to help fill the gap between what the group raises and the actual project cost.
“It’s definitely a nice sign,” Mayor John Champa weighed in, while adding that he views the efforts of the CBA as a form of economic development.
Of the two options before the council for consideration, it was the original concept, estimated at $55,000 that won over the city council. The more durable of the two options, it includes individual fabricated letters, steel bars and an Ironman graphic that won the council’s approval. Final costs could be less than anticipated, depending on the extent of in-kind and donated services the CBA receives for the project.
The council has also been presented with a less durable option for about $38,000, which included a printed graphic panel for the entire sign body.
To date, the CBA has raised about $6,000 for the new entrance sign. As was the case with previous projects, the group plans to again seek grant dollars and collect donations to help fund the project.
The CBA’s goal is to have the sign in place sometime this coming summer. In the meantime, the group is applying for grants and accepting donations to offset the cost. Plans are to place the sign along Highway 169 near the castle on Chisholm’s east entrance, according to Gornick. The CBA is suggesting possibly moving the large, red Chisholm letters from the castle to another entrance.
A suggestion of making the castle a promotional piece for the Minnesota Museum of Mining was also mentioned by Gornick.
Once that amount of the city’s contribution for the signage project is determined, the matter will come before the council for final approval.
More information on the Chisholm Beautification Association may be found on its website at, www.chisholmbeautification.org.
Donations for the sign project may be sent to the Chisholm Beautification Association, City Sign Project, 221 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
