Career Expo

Dave Bornick loads a truck on a Mesabi Range College virtual reality simulator during Tuesday’s 218 Trades Careers Expo in Eveleth. The expo gave high school students from as far away as Silver Bay and Grand Rapids the chance to learn out induestrial trades from the people that work in them.
