CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is cracking down on motorists who violate its calendar parking ordinance.
Public Works Directory Larry Folstad says non-compliance creates safety concerns in the wintertime when snow plows, maintenance vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and other large rigs can’t get through town.
“We contact law enforcement – we just have to,” Folstad said.
In response, Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner says officers are issuing traffic tickets on a nightly basis for vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.
So, if someone parks on the wrong side of the street and are blocking the way of a snowplow, it’s going to cost them more money if they get a ticket, Manner explained. The fee for a calendar parking violation is $15, but if the vehicle is found to be impeding a snow plow operation, that jumps to $25.
Chisholm is one of the only cities in the region that follows enforcement of calendar parking year-round. Over in Buhl, calendar parking is only in effect from Nov. 1 through April 1. Still, the fines for non-compliance are in Chisholm and Buhl.
Since January, the Chisholm Police Department has been processing tickets issued by city personnel in Buhl. The Chisholm City Council approved the arrangement last year as a way to put “teeth” into their neighbor’s parking ordinances.
Buhl contracts with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the city, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t issue municipal tickets for items such as parking violations in Buhl.
Buhl city personnel, including its city clerk and public works supervisor can issue parking tickets.
The arrangement with Chisholm provides a sworn law enforcement officer — something needed to access the computer system used to process parking tickets.
To make the tickets easier to process, Buhl adopted Chisholm’s fee schedule for parking violations. The tickets being used in Buhl are the same ones printed for traffic violations in Chisholm.
“The arrangement with Chisolm worked out really well,” Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said. “There was a bit of an adjustment at the beginning, but overall it helped quite a bit.”
For anyone not familiar with how calendar parking works, it’s basically the same in both communities.
In areas designated for calendar parking, motorists are to park on the side of the street that coincides with the date, from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. For instance, if the date is the first, third, fifth or so on, they would park on the side of the street with house numbers that are odd numbers, such as 3, 5, 15, 21, etc.
Then at 6 p.m., they are required to move their car for the next day’s date to the side of the street with even numbered houses, such as 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, etc.
Parking on Lake Street in Chisholm is one of the few exceptions to the city’s calendar parking ordinance. There is a two hour parking limit on Lake Street during the day, and there is no parking allowed on Lake Street, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Snow emergency designation
In the event the City of Chisholm declares a snow emergency, there is no parking on the designated snow emergency route.
Any time after at least two inches of snow has accumulated within a period of 24 hours, or less, the city may declare a snow emergency, according to the city’s traffic code. Four hours after a snow emergency has declared it shall be in effect.
“It is unlawful to park or leave standing any motor vehicle in a sign‑posted snow emergency route during a declared snow emergency, whether the declaration be an initial or extended snow emergency.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.