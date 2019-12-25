HIBBING — The Hibbing Historical Society and Museum recently hosted the annual Christmas open house with its newest exhibit called “A Cabinet of Curiosities,” featuring rare items from the community.
Locals entered the Memorial Building and descended downstairs into the museum quarters and spent several hours on Dec. 13 ogling a set of glass eyes donated on behalf of the William Hoglund Larson family. The Larsons, who had an optometry practice in Hibbing from 1919 to 1987, offered up the drawers containing 270 glass eyeballs of varying shapes, sizes and colors to the museum.
Erica Larson Zubich, the curator of the museum, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that “eye injuries were fairly common due to the industrial nature of the area, and these glass eyes were used by optometrists to cover empty eye sockets after accidents.” There were plenty of options, “so they could be matched as closely as possible with the remaining eye.”
Near that exhibit, visitors looked over a watch that once belonged to George Olson, who carried the timepiece with him every day as he worked on the railroad in North Hibbing. “The watchband is made of braided human hair, which belonged to his wife, Oline,” Zubich told the HDT, adding that the family pocket watch was donated by Mervin and Joan Olson.
Dozens of people visited the museum that winter day. They enjoyed the holiday treats and music along with drawings for door prizes, all while discussing the exhibits displayed as a tribute to the early museum’s of cabinets and curiosities.
Farther inside the museum, Lubich pointed out the “Decades Display,” highlighting historical events in the area, from the discovery of logging to the establishment of mining. She noted that the 1913 replica model of North Hibbing was created using fire insurance maps.
Nearby stood Roberta Schoesser, board member and volunteer for the historical society, who told the HDT that she had proposed a “Victorian Theme” for the annual event about six years ago. “I’m a Christmas fanatic and I like the Victorian era and I thought an open house would be an opportunity for people to come down here and see the museum,” she said. Beside her, Linda Suihkonen, another board members and volunteer, told the HDT that “each year has a different spin” and even though there was no official theme this time around, “the superstitions of Friday the 13th goes well with the ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ exhibit.”
Back in 1926, a group named the First Settlers Association began collecting artifacts and recording the area history. Their collection grew so large that in 1941 they created the Hibbing Historical Society to implement a more scholarly approach to recordkeeping. The First Settlers opened a museum in City Hall in 1958, before transferring their collection to the Historical Society in 1979. The museum has been in its current location at the Memorial Building since 1993.
Larson, who has been the curator here for nearly a decade, said that one of her goals involves using grant funding to improve the inventory of the collections and objects which are donated from people across the Iron Range. She also has an interest in obtaining additional grants to purchase long-term storage units for safekeeping.
During the open house, Suihkonen offered that her favorite exhibit happened to be the replica model of North Hibbing. “It shows what we were and what we have become,” she said. Schoesser talked about how students from Lincoln Elementary recently visited the museum to learn more about their community.
Both women applauded Larson, their fellow board members and volunteers in their efforts to host the open house.
“It’s a labor of love,” they said.
