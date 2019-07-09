The Hibbing High School Marching Band performed in the Gilbert Third of July Parade Thursday. They will be performing at 3 p.m. in the Hibbing Jubilee parade Saturday, July 13, and will perform at the Floodwood Catfish Days parade at noon Sunday, July 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.