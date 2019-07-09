Busy band

The Hibbing High School Marching Band performed in the Gilbert Third of July Parade Thursday. They will be performing at 3 p.m. in the Hibbing Jubilee parade Saturday, July 13, and will perform at the Floodwood Catfish Days parade at noon Sunday, July 14.

 photo submitted

