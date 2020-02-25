HIBBING — The story of Greyhound Lines is ingrained in local history.
In the early 1900s, Swedish-immigrant Carl Eric Wickman and Andy “Bus Andy” Anderson founded the Hibbing Transportation Company (Greyhound’s predecessor). Folks across the Iron Range know miners could hitch a ride from Hibbing to Alice for 15 cents.
At the time, business was booming in northeast Minnesota and the transportation industry was no different. Cars were chopped and frames were extended, eventually giving way to the creation of the first busses.
What folks might not realize is that Yugoslavian immigrants Charles and Mike Shubat were also capitalizing on the regional industrial boom. The brothers began their own business, Shubat Transportation in Hibbing. They used a Ford eight-passenger bus to carry passengers from North Hibbing to Kerr, Carson Lake, Leetonia and Morton locations.
Now, roughly a century later, Shubat Transportation is under new ownership and looking forward to the future.
Long-time Shubat employee, Dustin Davidson officially took ownership of the local bus company on Feb. 3. Davidson bought the company from Ed and Jean Pajunen, who’ve been owners since 1978.
“We are pleased that Shubat Transportation will remain a locally-owned company under Dustin’s sound leadership,” Jean Pajunen said.
“Some kids want to grow up to be firefighters or police officers,” Davidson said. “I wanted to be a bus driver.”
You may even say that it’s in his genes. “My grandpa drove school busses in the cities and loved it. He actually drove for Shubat Transportation when he was a teenager,” Davidson said. “He’d finish his day at school, go outside, start the bus and drive the Kelly Lake route.”
Like his grandfather, Davidson started behind the wheel at a young age. “I was 22 years old when I was hired,” he recalled. “I was definitely one of the youngest bus drivers in the state and the youngest at Shubat.” He started as a substitute school bus driver and was assigned to his own route within four months—a route that he still drives today.
“I hit the highway every day at about 6:45 a.m.,” Davidson said. His route takes him over to Nashwauk where he starts collecting students as he makes his way back to Hibbing. “I do my best to say, ‘good morning,’ to every kid as they get on my bus and ‘good-bye’ or ‘have a good day at school when they get off the bus,” Davidson added.
Shortly after 8 a.m. each day, he’s back in the office to tackle the paperwork, scheduling, and daily operations of managing the company, a responsibility he’s held for the past decade. “I hold a degree in sales and business management, so Ed [Pajunen] asked me to start working in the office in 2010,” Davidson explained. “I started with doing general paperwork and scheduling, and over time became the driver trainer, safety manager and eventually took on the motor coach division. Around 2015, the title ‘operations manager’ best fit my daily duties.”
“Dustin understands the technology needed to operate in today’s business culture,” Jean Pajunen said. “He understands the mechanical nature of the business.”
“In the back of my mind, owning the company was always a long-term goal,” Davidson said.
Davidson said that Shubat employs about 40 people—some drive school busses and motor coaches, others drive vans and transit, while others keep the office ticking. Looking toward the future, Davidson said his biggest challenges will be in recruiting and retaining drivers. “There’s a nationwide shortage of drivers right now. There are also a lot of new and upcoming regulations placed on the bus industry,” he explained.
On the bright side, Davidson knows the strengths of his company lies in keeping business relationships strong and giving credit where credit is due. “We have a great team of dedicated drivers,” he said. “They’re the ones out there every day doing a great job transporting people to their destinations. It’s not an easy job to drive a 40-foot vehicle with 60-plus kids through narrow streets in a snowstorm,” he quipped.
All joking aside, Davidson enjoys the natural benefits of his job. “I’ve always said we could write a book with some of the stories we have as school bus drivers,” Davidson said, laughingly. “Kids are so excited to share when they’ve lost their first tooth, or it’s their birthday, or they just got back from a fun trip and want to tell all about it. Sometimes, we can’t do anything but chuckle at some of the things that are said.”
Anyone who’s had the pleasure of meeting Davidson or working with him through his work with the Hibbing High School Drama Department, Mesabi Musical Theatre, or at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church knows that he’s a people-person. “He has a wonderful way with people,” Jean Pajunen said, complimenting him.
Perhaps that’s why Davidson enjoys his job so much. “I’ve driven every possible group we transport, but I’d have to say my favorite groups are the tour groups.” He admits, “I’ve had a ton of amazing experiences I would’ve never otherwise had the opportunity to take part in, and the passengers on those trips are the best. Almost all of those trips begin and end with hugs and smiles.”
