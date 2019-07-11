The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Hibbing Jubilee celebration Thursday evening with a Business After Hours event at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar. Jubilee continues today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Sidewalk Sales where 26 businesses and vendors will be set up on Howard Street between First and Fifth Avenue.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.