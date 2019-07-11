The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Hibbing Jubilee celebration Thursday evening with a Business After Hours event at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar. Jubilee continues today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Sidewalk Sales where 26 businesses and vendors will be set up on Howard Street between First and Fifth Avenue.

