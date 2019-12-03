Burger bash success!

Members of AFSCME Council 65, Local 791 (City of Hibbing Employees) conducted a burger basket BBQ in early November, collecting almost $1,700 for the Angel Fund. Seen here in back row from left are: AFSCME Council 65 Representative Tom Whiteside, Local 791 members Jeff Lang and President Kevin Kujala, and Angel Fund Board Directors Becky Markovich, Angela Zavodnik and Sandy Courneya. In front row from left are Angel Fund Directors: Treasurer Robin Cicmil, Vice President Kelly Grinsteinner, President Kari Kilen and Brenda Loeb. Burgers and buns were donated by Hardee’s of Hibbing. Angel Fund provides financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. To apply or donate, log on to www.angelfundrange.org.
