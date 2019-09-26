BUHL — A request from the City of Buhl was presented to members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee last Thursday, while on the Iron Range.
Buhl City Administrator Ryan Pervenanze told the Tribune Press last Friday that Buhl is requesting $2.3 million to assist with an infrastructure and economic development project. The funds would help cover the cost of upgrading the city’s aging infrastructure along with further developing the city’s South Industrial Park by extending the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.
Pervenanze said the city is ready to move ahead with the infrastructure improvements, but that the industrial park expansion is dependent on securing additional funding.
“The plan is to go out for bids after the first of the year with construction starting late spring, early summer of next year,” Pervenanze said.
Earlier this month, the town of about 1,000 residents secured $1.7 in grant dollars to fund the proposed infrastructure improvement project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Public Facilities Authority, Community Development Block Grant and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. The city plans to go out for a USDA loan to cover the remainder, if additional financing is not secured.
About the project
In 2018 the City of Buhl completed a preliminary engineering report that evaluated all of the existing water distribution and sanitary sewer mains in the city. That report identified about 16,300 linear feet of old cast iron water pipe that needs to be replaced, according to a city presentation.
The pipe is over 70 years old and has deteriorated significantly over the past three years, according to the report. Water breaks and leaks have increased dramatically over the years and many areas in town are undersized, which hinders economic growth and fire protection in those areas.
The engineering report also identified roughly 7,300 linear feet of old clay tile sewer mains that have numerous cracks, broken pipes, root penetration, collapsing manholes and numerous signs of inflow and infiltration, allowing clear water to flow into the sanitary sewer system.
It’s noted in the presentation that increased inflow and infiltration has taken over the excess design capacity of the system, which is meant for residential, commercial and industrial development in Buhl and along the Highway 169 corridor.
The city recognizes the importance of upgrading its infrastructure in order to promote economic development. It also plans to develop its south industrial park by extending city water and sewer to all of the infrastructure there.
