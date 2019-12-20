IRON RANGE – The cities of Buhl and Chisholm are one step closer to establishing a mutual contract for law enforcement services.
At a regular meeting last week, councillors in Buhl approved a draft of a contract that would greenlight the Chisholm Police Department to provide law enforcement services to Buhl.
Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney said councilors would review the draft in the upcoming weeks.
Over the past year, the Chisholm Police Department has processed tickets for ordinance violations issued by city personnel in Buhl. Today, city personnel in Buhl has the authority to issue tickets for ordinance violations such as parking tickets, but does not have a sworn law enforcement officer — a requirement to access the state computer system to process the tickets.
Previously, Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze presented a proposal offering Buhl to pay Chisholm $85,000 for law enforcement services in 2020. More recently, the Chisholm City Council on Nov. 26 directed their City Attorney Bryan Lindsay to meet with Buhl City Attorney Mike Kearney to draft the contract.
This is not the first time Buhl and Chisholm have discussed collaborating on law enforcement.
Pervenanze credits Chisholm Mayor John Champa and Buhl Mayor John Klarich for making a concerted effort to find ways for the two communities to work together.
“Mayor Champa and Mayor Klarich deserve a lot of credit for starting that conversation at a meeting a few months back,” Pervenanze said during the meeting. “Both sides went into that meeting without expectations and something very positive came out of that.”
As presented, the contract proposes that the Chisholm Police Department provide on-call law enforcement services 24 hours per-day, seven days a week within the city limits of Buhl. If adopted, Chisholm officers would provide various services, including the enforcement of laws including local ordinances and patrolling of residential areas, businesses, parks, and other property.
Chisholm is not expected to provide animal control as part of the agreement.
Should the agreement get the approval of the Chisholm City Council, Pervenanze said there will likely be a learning curve on both sides as it’ll be something new to both communities.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner explained there would not be one officer from his department dedicated to Buhl, but rather all of the officers from his department would become familiar with the nearby city and its residents as is the case in Chisholm.
“I believe we are more than equipped to handle this and in fact will bring a better service than what they have had as a local PD brings familiarity to the service,” Manner said.
Manner said he hopes that Chisholm officers get to know Buhl residents on a first name basis, and that citizens will not view them as just some random authority patrolling their community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.