Buddy Backpack boost

The MN Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International has chosen the Buddy Backpack program (United Way of Northeastern Minnesota) to receive an altruistic grant of $100. Donations to the Buddy Backpack program help purchase food to help food-insecure children in our area.

 Photo submitted

The MN Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International has chosen the Buddy Backpack program (United Way of Northeastern Minnesota) to receive an altruistic grant of $100. Donations to the Buddy Backpack program help purchase food to help food-insecure children in our area.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments