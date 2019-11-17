Buddy Backpack boost

The MN Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International has chosen the Buddy Backpack program (United Way of Northeastern Minnesota) to receive an altruistic grant of $100. Donations to the Buddy Backpack program help purchase food to help food-insecure children in our area.
