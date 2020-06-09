Broadband, community, trail projects go to IRRR Board

Better broadband.
With increasing numbers of people working from home, businesses using social media to reach customers and students doing at-home schooling, high-quality broadband has become more important than ever.
“It's the pipeline to economic development on the Iron Range and anywhere else,” said Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) and a member of the Governor's Task Force on Broadband. “And we don't have the pipeline.”
Today, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation takes another step to help spur better broadband within its 13,000 square-mile service area.
A $150,000 grant to Morse Township near Ely would help expand a fixed wireless broadband network to 350 unserved and underserved households. The expansion includes 10 resorts in the areas of Burntside Lake, Little Long Lake, and Wolf Lake.
Treehouse Broadband will construct the infrastructure, operate the $450,000 system and provide service through the network. Speeds will meet the state of Minnesota 2026 speed goal of 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload.
“We have more interest than we can serve,” Isaac Olson, Treehouse Broadband owner said of the Ely area. “Every week I have people calling me who say they want to buy a house up here and work from home and they ask, 'can you service my home'?”
Morse Township will contribute $100,000 to the project and Treehouse Broadband $200,000.
With recommendation from the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board at today's 10 a.m. Zoom board meeting, service to customers would be available in July.
“Basically, this area has almost no broadband,” Olson, an Ely native said of Morse Township. “We started Treehouse last year and so far we've been pretty successful.”
Based on 2018 estimates, Minnesota needs to invest about $35 million a year to get broadband up to the state's 2022 goal, said Giorgi.
However, funding has fallen short. So far, no funding has emerged from the 2020 Minnesota legislative session, he said.
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls is looking to secure funding during a special session, however with the state budget now in deficit, funding will be challenging, said Giorgi.
The need, especially in rural areas across the Iron Range, remains high, said Giorgi.
“If you go to our communities and stand on the main street, you're going to have decent connections,” said Giorgi. “But if you''re a mile out of town, there's no connection.”
Morse Township is the first major wireless broadband project supported by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, said Mark Phillips, commissioner of the Eveleth-based state economic development agency.
In recent years, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has through public-private partnerships, supported development of several fiber broadband projects within its service area.
Since its fiscal year 2015, which ended June 30, 2016, the agency has invested more than $4.6 million to support broadband projects in its service area, leveraging a total of more than $17 million in total broadband development serving 5,545 households, town halls and fire halls.
However, the scope of the need and the money needed to provide high-quality connections to all residents and businesses, remains a challenge.
“You have to have a local match and that's how these are getting done,” said Phillips. “But at the end of the day, we're never going to get it done until we get more partners.”
The board also considers recommending:
· A $135,000 grant to the City of Aurora to support a $1.5 million structural reinforcement of a public building that would house Iron Range Meats – Aurora Market.
· A $99,900 grant to the City of Bigfork toward a $1.5 million reconstruction of Ash Street and Rajala Mill Roads.
· A $300,000 grant to the City of Chisholm for infrastructure and site work toward development of a $2.4 million new assisted living facility.
· A $250,000 grant to the City of Biwabik to support a $2.7 million road reconstruction and utility replacement of a segment of Highway 135 including Main Street.
· A $250,000 grant to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa toward a $1.3 million new water source, water tower and treatment facility project.
· A $50,000 grant to the City of Grand Rapids to support a $1 million new broadcast plant for Northern Community Radio KAXE.
· A $125,000 grant to Lake County toward $897,000 in ADA compliance upgrades at Veterans on the Lake in St. Louis and Lake counties.
· A $225,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay toward a $500,137 street reconstruction, drop-off safe zone and parking area for a new childcare center at William M. Kelly School.
· A $500,000 grant to the City of Virginia in support of infrastructure for a $38.7 million new Miners Events and Convention Center.
· A $100,000 grant to the City of Aurora to assist the city in replacing a failed anaerobic digestion system at the city's wastewater facility, for which a $150,000 grant had been approved in 2019.
· A $250,000 grant to the City of Virginia toward an $895,614 reconstruction of the existing Bailey's Lake Trail and a new fishing dock.
· A $196,350 grant to the City of Orr to support a $392,700 reconstruction of the Orr Bog Walk.
· A $20,000 grant to Friends of Sax-Zim Bog for a $47,744 project to construct a 1,200-foot long raised bog boardwalk.
· Investing $174,000 from the Giants Ridge Recreation Area Special Tax raised from admissions, recreation, lodging, food and beverages, for maintenance of mountain bike trails ($54,000), expansion of the children's play area ($35,000), enhancement of the existing hiking trail that connects the chalet campus to the Villas ($35,000), and construction of a walking path and interpretative loop at the top of the mountain ($50,000).
· An $860,000 expenditure from the Iron Range Higher Education Fund to support Iron Range Engineering and $820,000 to assist the Northeast Higher Education District in merging its five colleges into one accredited college.
