Brightening their day

The staff at Heritage Manor recently posted this Thank You to children from Kids ABC Learning Center for the artwork they sent to brighten the day of its residents.  Like many nursing homes Heritage Manor has banned visitors to protect its residents and staff from a threat of the coronavirus.

 photo submitted

