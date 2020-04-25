Breaks the record

Mallory Seykora, 12, has broken the reading record at the Lincoln School this year with 1,162.4 Accelerated Reading points. It had been previously held by Ethan Tucket with 1,157.8 points. In this photo she is surrounded by her favorites and holding The Diary of Anne Frank, which has been most inspiring to her. Way to go Mallory!

 Photo submitted

