More than 200 people were in attendance for the Breakfast with Santa fundraiser for the Kids Kare Fund on Saturday, at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm. The organization helps out families of children with medical expenses. Junior Rounsville and Ja’marious Olson are pictured with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
