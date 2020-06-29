IRON RANGE — An estimated 2,900 residents were without power on Monday in the Chisholm area.

Amy Rutledge, manager of Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power/ALLETE, said the outage was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and was restored shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. Areas affected include Chisholm, Balkan, Sand Lake and Great Scott Township.

Rutledge said responding crews identified a malfunctioning breaker on the line that feeds the greater Chisholm area, at a substation in Hibbing. The repairs were made quickly, restoring power more than an hour earlier than originally estimated on the company’s power outage map.

