Branding complete

It took a village, but the branding of Veteran’s Community Thrift Store at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street in Hibbing is complete. Pictured left to right: Peggy Hodge, exalted ruler, Elk’s Lodge; Norma Toman, VCTS board member; Bill Whiteside, donated the lift for painting the exterior; Bill Bean, VCTS financial officer; Larry Pocrnich, VCTS CEO/chairman of the board; Gary Oie, VCTS board member; Chester Osmundson, Sherwin Williams/Lowes representative, donated the paint; Al Sampson, painter, representing the Elk’s Club. Monetary contributions were given by Ken Kapella, Ken’s A-1 Auto, and Eric Arndt, Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul. All donated time, supplies and money are to help support area veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.