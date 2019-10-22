Branding complete

It took a village, but the branding of Veteran’s Community Thrift Store at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street in Hibbing is complete. Pictured left to right: Peggy Hodge, exalted ruler, Elk’s Lodge; Norma Toman, VCTS board member; Bill Whiteside, donated the lift for painting the exterior; Bill Bean, VCTS financial officer; Larry Pocrnich, VCTS CEO/chairman of the board; Gary Oie, VCTS board member; Chester Osmundson, Sherwin Williams/Lowes representative, donated the paint; Al Sampson, painter, representing the Elk’s Club. Monetary contributions were given by Ken Kapella, Ken’s A-1 Auto, and Eric Arndt, Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul. All donated time, supplies and money are to help support area veterans.

 Photo submitted

It took a village, but the branding of Veteran’s Community Thrift Store at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street in Hibbing is complete. Pictured left to right: Peggy Hodge, exalted ruler, Elk’s Lodge; Norma Toman, VCTS board member; Bill Whiteside, donated the lift for painting the exterior; Bill Bean, VCTS financial officer; Larry Pocrnich, VCTS CEO/chairman of the board; Gary Oie, VCTS board member; Chester Osmundson, Sherwin Williams/Lowes representative, donated the paint; Al Sampson, painter, representing the Elk’s Club. Monetary contributions were given by Ken Kapella, Ken’s A-1 Auto, and Eric Arndt, Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul. All donated time, supplies and money are to help support area veterans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments