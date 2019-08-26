Bountiful harvest

The annual Maple Hill Community Fair took place on Saturday at the Hall, located at the corner of Highway 73 and Townline Road. Entries included corn, onions, beets, broccoli and squash, among other produce humbly showed off at the fair.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The annual Maple Hill Community Fair took place on Saturday at the Hall, located at the corner of Highway 73 and Townline Road. Entries included corn, onions, beets, broccoli and squash, among other produce humbly showed off at the fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.