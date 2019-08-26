Bountiful harvest

The annual Maple Hill Community Fair took place on Saturday at the Hall, located at the corner of Highway 73 and Townline Road. Entries included corn, onions, beets, broccoli and squash, among other produce humbly showed off at the fair.

 Eric Killelea

The annual Maple Hill Community Fair took place on Saturday at the Hall, located at the corner of Highway 73 and Townline Road. Entries included corn, onions, beets, broccoli and squash, among other produce humbly showed off at the fair.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments