Boost for the Dylan Project

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $750 to the Hibbing Dylan Project on Friday, Sept. 13. The Hibbing Dylan Project involves creating a public space and work of art to honor Bob Dylan. Pictured are Kim Thomas, Chris Westin, Debbie Lokken, Taylor Slattery, Ashley Adams, Molly Johnsrud, Genica Munter, Katie Fredeen, Mark Gardeski and Larry Furlong. Molly Johnsrud, Katie Fredeen and Larry Furlong are Hibbing Dylan Project Committee members.
