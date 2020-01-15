Boost for summer reading

Lori Ridlon, Hibbing American Association of University Women membership vice president, left, presents a donation of $400 for the summer reading program from the proceeds of the annual AAUW book sale to April Fountain, library specialist and children’s services, and Martine Cianna and Carla Anderson, library technicians at the Hibbing Public Library. The summer reading program reaches children 0-18 years of age and encourages reading throughout the summer to retain learned skills. 800+ children participate. Adults also have an opportunity to participate in activities.

 photo submitted

