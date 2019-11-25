Boost for Project Care

Nan Sartori, member of Alpha Delta Kappa- an international teacher sorority, presents a $100 donation to Tiffany Schleppegrell, executive director of the Project Care Free Clinic. The donation will be used to give sports physicals and to immunize children and adults.

 Photo submitted

Nan Sartori, member of Alpha Delta Kappa- an international teacher sorority, presents a $100 donation to Tiffany Schleppegrell, executive director of the Project Care Free Clinic. The donation will be used to give sports physicals and to immunize children and adults.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments