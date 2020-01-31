Richard was on the hunt to expand his collection of Clive Cussler books during the AAUW Book Sale Friday. Linda, one of the volunteers for the event, stopped by to check on him and point out a few titles to see if they were on his list.
Kendall and Stella, from Eveleth-Gilbert, find a clear spot to crack open a book and point out various items on the pages, like the near hidden shadow of a dragon.
Ashley pauses to peruse titles at the Mystery Fiction & Suspense table at the AAUW Book Sale Friday.
Tables filled the Hibbing Armory floor marked with colorful signs noting what type of books one would find at each table, from childrens books, to cooking books, to all manner of works of fiction and nonfiction. The sale is being held at the Hibbing Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr., Hibbing, and is open again today from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
