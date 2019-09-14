Bonding tour takes in view at Hibbing’s 'Windows to the World'

HIBBING — A cool breeze gusted across a green landscape crested with vibrant hues of gold and crimson as a bus packed with legislators on their bonding tour rolled up to the Hull-Rust Mahoning Mine View on Tuesday afternoon.
Here, a chain link fence offered framed building plans of the mine view. Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata stood near the fence and beside Director of City Services Pete Hyduke and City Administrator Tom Dicklich, and several others. As the bus parked and state senators began to file out one-by-one, city officials appeared relaxed in welcoming their new guests, yet there was an air of pensiveness as all understood that the funding needed to complete the mine view — known as “Windows to the World” — hinges on the project’s ability to impress.
Back in February, State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, introduced legislation in the form of a $1.5 million bonding bill toward the $3 million tourist attraction, but that measure failed to come through. Tomassoni and city officials now hope to get the funding pushed through in 2020.
State Sens. Dave Senjem, Scott Newman, Carla Nelson and John Jasinski and their staff were the latest “tourists” to take in the 360-degree view overlooking a 40-mile radius of the Iron Range. Since its opening on Memorial Day, the site has been visited by 22,000 visitors from all 50 states and the District and Columbia, in addition to 38 countries.
Bearing a charismatic grin and inviting manner, Tomassoni led the group of about 20 people into the first viewing area near the Tourist Center’s gift trailer. He wasted no time pointing out his hometown of Chisholm in the distance as Dicklich provided a brief overview of the mine view’s history.
Dicklich, the city administrator, explained that after Hibbing Taconite decided to expand their mining operations, a land exchange occurred and the tourist attraction was moved to its current location, offering a better view at a higher elevation.
“This isn’t just about Hibbing, this isn’t just about the region — this is about the state of Minnesota,” Dicklich said, adding that the project has received funding from Hibbing, St. Louis County, Cleveland Cliffs and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Gesturing to a leveled area, he explained their plans to erect two buildings once the $1.5 million is secured.
Addressing the crowd, Hyduke agreed, saying, “We’ve had a great run at our old site. This one we want to have more to offer and that’s why we’re expanding.”
The new buildings offer an even more impressive view, one would be designed as a classroom setting in hopes of attracting colleges, high schools and many different types of groups to come and learn about the geology and the history of the area.
“You’re standing on the Laurentian Divide right now,” Hyduke said, pointing to the east-to-west continental divide that separates the Hudson Bay watershed to the north from the Gulf of Mexico to the south and the Great Lakeswhere to the southeast. “It’s a really unique site and we’ve been really fortunate to have a company like Hibbing Taconite work with us to help make this site, so it’s been a nice collaboration.”
Hyduke confirmed that roughly $1.2 million has already been invested in the 40-acre site run by volunteers from the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens. Then as the senators turned their attention to the Hibbing Taconite trucks hauling below, Hyduke noted, “It’s the only active mineview in North America.”
Tourism coat-tails infrastructure
Following the paved pathways, the politicians paused at each mining artifact. They posed for group pictures inside the oversized production shovel buckets and on the steps of the 170 ton production truck donated by Hibbing Taconite in 1998.
State Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, is Chair of the Capital Investments Committee and his opinion on the mine view will largely sway what happens during the next legislative session. Walking back to the bus, he was smiling despite the overcast skies and incessant wind.
“This is a special place in America, actually,” Senjem told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “What happened in these mines won us wars, saved freedom. So, I mean, it’s historic from the standpoint of our people of Minnesota and, frankly, those across America and maybe the world. This is important.”
Senjem went onto say that after seeing the attraction, his fellow legislators would certainly take a long look at the funding request. However, there are other factors to consider. “The bonding bill is all about infrastructure and in Minnesota right now [there is a] huge need for infrastructure surrounding the issue of roads and bridges, water and sewer,” he said. “That’s what local communities need more than anything and so a good part of that bill will focus on that.”
As the tour wound down, State Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, was quick to offer praise for the project. After pausing near a large dragline artifact to take a picture, she told the HDT that there was special significance to her as her family owned a sand and gravel operation in the area.
“I think this is beautiful,” Nelson said, looking out across the Range. “I wish when my kids were little I could have brought them up here, so it’s very exciting.” She added that she’s particularly pleased to see the changes in the mining industry as she believes the emphasis turns to health and safety.
Earlier in the day, the group visited Becker, Minn., to see where a $600 million Google data center is setting up shop. From there, they traveled 150 miles north to Itasca Community College to learn about the water and sewer projects. They then headed eastbound to the Hibbing DNR office and from there visited the cities and sites of Chisholm, Virginia, Ely, Vermillion State Park, Two Harbors and Duluth, among other stops along the way.
After the bus rolled out of view in Hibbing, the mayor told the HDT, “I think it went great. I think they realize what we have up here. It’s a jewel and hopefully next year everything goes our way.” Hyduke agreed, saying, “I was extremely pleased with the senators’ reactions to what they saw. I think they asked a lot of really educated questions and wanted a good understanding of what we do and why we’re doing this, and I think their questions were answered.”
The day following the tour, Tomassoni shared those same sentiments, as he told the HDT from the road Thursday that he thought the tour went as well as it possibly could have. “Everyone was completely impressed not only with the new site and the views but with the massive size of the equipment and the size of the Hull-Rust Mine itself,” he said. “And they were very, very understanding about how important iron mining is and how important it is to this country in winning world wars, building skyscrapers and highways.”
Time will tell if the funding is approved. In the meantime, members from the House of Representatives are scheduled to arrive in Hibbing in the coming days to form their opinions as well.
