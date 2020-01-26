“Last year we were really the only divided legislature in the country so people looked to us to see if we could get things done,” began Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) at a Legislative Luncheon sponsored by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce last Thursday at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.
Sen. Eichorn was joined by Representative Sandy Layman (R-Cohasset) and John Persell (DFL-Bemidji) to give the annual update to local leaders and business owners. As per questions regarding the state’s legislative progress in 2019, Eichorn continued to say the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate were able to “get budget and policy done that went to the middle of the road so we proved to the country that we could get things done and across party lines.”
Eichorn explained that 2020 will be a year for bonding and he was pleased to see projects for the cities of Grand Rapids and Cohasset included in Governor Walz’s bonding proposal.
“From the senate’s perspective, we need to be careful when we bond,” said Eichorn. “We’re taking the state’s credit card and swiping it so we need to be mindful of our children and grandchildren’s future.”
Eichorn believes projects involving water quality, mental health and school safety will take priority for bonding funds. He estimates the bonding bill to reach about $1.5 billion.
Rep. Persell said he feels positive about the legislature’s focus on bonding this year.
“If we just do bonding and do it well, we can get some things crossed off the list,” said Persell as he explained that waiting on certain projects means they will cost more down the road with inflation.
Persell also addressed social security tax relief as he has been receiving calls from concerned constituents.
“We need to look out for those having trouble paying their bills,” he said.
Looking back on last year, Rep. Layman felt the session “had a good outcome but the process was not.” She told the group that she is part of a bipartisan coalition looking at ways to work together more effectively.
“Wouldn’t be better if, come Feb. 11, the legislature down there came together? We used to have conference committees when we could talk to people the most and hear (their concerns).”
Rep. Layman said she was proud that the legislature was able to enact the first income tax cut in 20 years. She feels there needs to be a “crack down” on fraud within state programs such as the Department of Human Services that got a lot of attention last year for mismanagement of funds. She said she hopes a new Department of Human Services Commissioner will “make some real cultural changes within that department.”
Rep. Layman predicts the bonding bill to be between $1-3 billion. She said Governor Walz’s plan currently totals $3.6 billion and includes the Cohasset Riverfront Development and improvements to the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. She also hopes the City of Deer River’s wastewater project will be included in the final bill.
The lawmakers fielded a variety of questions on such topics as forest industry expansion, vehicle emissions rules, clean energy legislation, the Polymet copper mining project and more.
Blandin Foundation President Kathleen Annette encouraged the legislators to support local leadership to carry out the upcoming census because, as she said, “we don’t want us to lose voice and it’s up to leadership to get this done - it really matters for rural areas.”
Rep. Layman responded, explaining that the census is crucial so that the area does not end up losing a U.S. Congressional District.
“Folks think northern Minnesota is just flyover country,” added Sen. Eichorn. “We have a very diverse community up here and we’re working at connecting with as many people as possible.”
He said only 35% of census takers have been hired to date.
Itasca County Commissioner Burl Ives asked the legislators to help advocate for state funding and support for the county’s project to build a new jail. Rep. Layman referred to the project as one of the county’s “top issues” right now. She said once the county decides on a specific plan and funding, whether that is through a local option sales tax, “we will author a bill.” She said she will also pursue a tax exemption on construction materials.
In reference to the state’s mandate that the county’s jail be either renovated or built new to meet new standards, Sen. Eichorn said, “We’ve got federal and state government saying they have all these good ideas and then pass them on to the local governments. The state should be investing in those good ideas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.