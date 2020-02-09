TOWER — The music video from YouTube displayed scenes of War Bonnet’s lead singer Chaz Wagner strumming his guitar outside of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa tribal government center in northern Minnesota. The recorded shots of him playing were mixed with images of girls and women smiling and dancing in traditional regalia.
Hundreds of enrolled members of the Bois Forte and guests watched the 5 minute 14 second video on the projected screen in the Woodlands Ballroom at the Fortune Bay Resort Casino. They listened to the lyrics of the band’s song, “Ikwe,” put together in the video by indigenous filmmaker CeCilia Martinez.
“We pray for the sisters, the mothers/the daughters, and the wives/We pray for all Ikwe/who have lost their lives/We pray for answers, for truth/most of all we pray for their safe return.”
The Ojibwe word “Ikwe” translates in English to mean “a woman, a lady.” Wagner wrote the song to raise awareness on the epidemic of domestic violence toward Native American girls and women. It was played last month at the tail-end of the Bois Forte State of the Band address for its ability to shed light on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigeonous women in Minnesota and across the U.S.
Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers introduced the song during the the annual meeting. She spoke in support of President Donald J. Trump signing an executive order to create a task force to address missing and murdered indigenous women, and how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that same month signed a bill to create the first official state task force in the state where disproportionately high rates of violence against Indigenous women are up to 10 times higher than the national average.
“Too many Indigenous women have been killed or are missing and it seemed as if nobody cared about it but us,” she said. “Now, we can be heard, and our women who have been forgotten or are still missing will hopefully find justice and peace.”
The launching of the federal and state task forces appeared a main point of conversation throughout the two-hour meeting that otherwise touched on the progress and challenges for the Bois Forte tribal government, including education, employment, law enforcement, health and human services, infrastructure projects and housing, among other topics. (The tribal council’s financial meeting was not open to members of the media.)
During the State of the Band, Chavers welcomed tribal representatives from Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Grand Portage and White Earth, in addition to several hundreds of visitors who would later eat supper together.
U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, of Minnesota, appeared via pre-recorded videos on Jan. 23, before the crowd there to address a number of issues, including the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women.
After congratulating the Bois Forte for the financial successes of the Fortune Bay Resort Casino and The Wilderness golf course, Klobuchar discussed her role in the Senate, where she said she “worked to make sure your voice is heard.
“Time and time again we’ve worked together,” said the Demoratic presidential candidate. “Our Native American tribes have a unique and sacred government-to-government relationship with the United States that is deeply rooted in treaties, the law and the Constitution. This relationship demands a federal commitment to improving the health and well-being of our tribal communities.” She said that she and tribal leaders “must also continue to work together to address the epidemic that we are experiencing with missing and murdered indigenous women.”
Klobuchar thanked her fellow Democratic leaders State Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, Governor Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — the highest ranking American Indian to be elected anywhere in the U.S., according to Klobuchar — for the creation of the task force. She also noted that Panda Whiteman, a victims services coordinator for the Bois Forte Indian Child Welfare division, will be representing the tribe on the state task force.
Klobuchar then switched gears to talk about her national efforts of introducing the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in November 2019. She had helped to reauthorize the Act in 2013 “to help make sure that the legislation restored tribal jurisdiction over non-Indians who commit crimes of domestic violence on tribal lands,” she said. “However, this authority only extended to crimes of domestic violence. The new VAWA bill that passed the House of Representatives last year — and the version that I co-sponsored — strenghtens tribal jurisdiction to include sexual violence, sex trafficking, stalking, child abuse and violence against tribal law enforcement. The bill also helps to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women by improving tribal access to federal crime databases and supporting communication and coordination between tribal, federal, state and local law enforcement.
“We can’t move backward now,” she said, before blaming Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not taking action on the bill and hundreds of other pieces of legislation.
Next up, Senator Smith thanked Chavers for being chair of the Bois Forte Band and president of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, before talking about her work as a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. She highlighted two bills passed by the Committee — Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act — which would increase coordination with law enforcement, improve data collection and coordinate violent crime prevention efforts in Native communities.
Governor Walz, who had just reached the one-year milestone of his administration, said he was “fully invested in deepening the partnership with Bois Forte and its members we we collectively work to advance the well-being of Native people across the state of Minnesota.” He reiterated how he signed the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Taskforce. “The time for action on this critical issue is now,” he said. “While the past year has brought real results, we are looking to build something that lasts long after we’re gone.”
