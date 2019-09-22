Body of Memory, Phoenix of Time

Editor’s Note: The Hibbing Daily Tribune is set to run excerpts from the book of essays, ‘Made Holy’ on the inside of the newspaper every Sunday in September as part of National Recovery Month. This is the last excerpt from ‘Made Holy,’ which explores love, loss and alcoholism on Minnesota’s Iron Range, and is written by Chisholm-born author Emily Arnason Casey. The book is available for purchase from Amazon or her publisher at the University of Georgia Press Crux.
•••
1.
Last night at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, we dined at banquet tables beside the Chinese artist Xu Bing's Phoenix birds. Lit up and hanging, the birds are the size of small sailboats and made completely of scraps salvaged from construction sites in urban China. My son, Moses, ran beneath the birds, tossing his toy horses and yelling "giddyap." He broke a plate with glee and the staff appeared like secret police to clear away the wreckage — white porcelain sails, sharp as knives. We returned to our wedding supper of eggs and waffles and breakfast sausage. Moses stuffing his mouth with blueberries, my husband drunk on champagne and orange juice, our dear friend married.
Then home. Just past dusk, I lie in bed beside Moses. Half-awake, I sing as I nurse him to sleep. Thunder rings and lightning flashes, a late summer rainstorm. The outline of the tree in the yard pulses in my window and reminds me of the imprint of memory — the flare of recollection. I think of the awful pain of time and the way (I once heard a poet on the radio say) myth connects us to eternity.
I am reminded of the part of me that would prefer a life as a hermit in the woods, though with a family, with children. How much I love children and never knew until I had my own and my sisters had theirs and they clung to my side with their sticky hands and hot breath and whispers. Their voices so tender, I might cry over them.
Place forms its own kind of time and its own myth. I live between two landscapes: the woods of northern Minnesota and Burlington, Vermont. It is early September and just before the wedding we had returned from spending the summer at my family's home in Minnesota. We left the pine forests, the shallow lake, and the sky like a wild creature. We left the dirt roads of my childhood, the trails into the woods leading to berry patches and rows of planted pines, where I ran in quiet reverence. We returned to our home in Vermont: a city beside a long, deep lake that carries sailboats all summer, boats that I watch with longing but have never sailed.
•••
2.
At night in Minnesota, in the dark between the lake and the sauna, I lay on the dock under the stars, the silence cut only by the cry of loons. The sky here is bigger, I think, and I remember that this is something a friend wrote to me in a letter one summer between college semesters. It is an image I have coveted my whole life. The sky here feels closer without the reference point of mountains or tall buildings.
Days before I left, I stood with Moses in the heat of an open field. I watched my mother, crouched in the brush, picking blueberries. All I could see of her was a broad-rim straw hat and her thin, tanned shoulders. I sat down and gave Moses what berries I had picked to eat, not more than a few cups. I have never been patient enough to berry pick for long; my restless mind dreams of elsewhere, wanders through lists of tasks, books, projects I habitually plan. But I want to be that kind of person, the kind that can lose herself to hours of berry picking, devote herself in meditation to the act of creating sustenance. It was a good year for blueberries and the annual pickers had been out in droves. I saw the same pickup trucks and rusty minivan parked along the road for days when I jogged.
My sister Bess came from the field with a full container. She stood with her palms brushing the sides of her legs, her long hair tied back under her own straw hat. If I saw her from a distance walking on the road, she looked identical to my mother — something about their hips, thin legs, and rounded shoulders, the sway of body. She seemed suddenly shy before she told me that she was pregnant. "Oh, good," I may have said, reaching out to hug her. The sky that afternoon was blue and flanked with clouds, the wind, only a murmur. In six months, she would birth a red-haired girl and name her Alma.
I can still smell the scent of woodsmoke from the sauna fire and from the bonfire where I sat that last night in Minnesota with my brother and Bess. We did not speak but looked into the flames knowing already how to leave each other with little fanfare. The other end of leaving was harder for me. I cried for three days when I returned to Vermont, worried that I was living the wrong life. That I too should remain in the rural north woods of Minnesota, wandering the forest trails, paddling a kayak on a quiet lake, and cross-country skiing across the snow-covered frozen waters of winter. But I could not stay there. I needed people who were different than those I'd grown up with. I needed other landscapes. I needed the distance that myth is made of and a sky fortressed by mountains.
At the fire that night, I marveled over the shapes of poppy-orange coals. Sensing in the dark that our bodies were moving through time faster and faster, spinning out and collecting new worlds in our separate paths — how long could we remain tied to the familiar bonds of this home? The home where first love grew beside first sorrow, first longing, first humiliation and comfort. Would we hold on and remain faithful to this first landscape? Or would we, when our parents died, fight over the land, someone insisting on a sale, rendering the land orphaned, it's particular language, the landscape as we spoke of it and as we made it, lost. What would happen to the parts of me that are made of that land and that only in those woods, beside that lake, found communion?
In the dark of the thunderstorm the memory of the fire and the field recede, sure to resurface and thread through my days. What has been lingers and takes shape as it drifts through the moment of the present. We remember, we reshape, we tell again, if only to ourselves, this story — whatever it is — and it imbues the fabric of a new landscape.
•••
3.
I can still feel the grass in my hands as I braid it and fasten it to a stick that I hang between two birch trees to make a curtain for my fort at ten years old. I can smell the ice of the pond and hear the scrape of my skate blade, feel the place on my scarf that has grown wet from breath and begun to freeze, more than twenty years ago now. Not last week or yesterday afternoon — I remember nothing of them — but years ago, decades now. To blow hot breath where my scarf has frozen stiff, I remember, just as I remember the way the pine trees stood dressed in snow circling the pond, and the angle of the sun on a winter's afternoon, hugging the southern horizon, dropping away before the afternoon had a chance to take shape. And why do I covet these memories? Recasting them here on the page, reshaping them in my mind, collecting them like a menagerie of little beasts, of which I am keeper and custodian. What is this longing for the little girl that built doll houses from scraps of wood and glue, pounding nails into tiny beds made from the end of boards her father used to build their family home? I suppose we are all caught in this swan song in one way or another. The grief of time passed.
