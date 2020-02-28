Bobber on the Lake contest is on

CHISHOLM — The giant bobber is once again present on the ice of Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
For the second year in a row, the Chisholm Kiwanis Club has allowed the Chisholm High School Band Boosters to lead the fundraiser, which was previously operated by the club’s members. The Kiwanis did not run the contest in 2018, prompting members of the Band Boosters to inquire about taking it over.
As was the case last year, proceeds from the bobber contest will help with the band’s general expenses, including scholarships for band students, according to Kristi Castagneri, an organizer for the CHS Band Booster group.
For a chance at winning one of five prize packages, all one has to do is come the closest to the time and date that the bobber descends into the icy depths of Longyear Lake.
Tickets cost $2 per guess, or $10 for a total of six guesses.
They will soon be available at a variety of locations in Chisholm and from band families.
