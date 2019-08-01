CHISHOLM — Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival.
This year’s festival is set to run Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Festivities include a variety of events, including Bingo, a youth fishing contest, tournaments, music, a 5K race, parade, car show, kids’ activities, ice cream social, pie social, water ski show and an ATV ride.
Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are Bob McDonald and Ron Macynski. The duo will be heading up the parade, which is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3.
A nominating committee from the Chisholm Community Foundation selected this year’s honorees, based on their dedication to community, said Mark Wangensteen, one of the committee members.
McDonald told the Tribune Press on Monday that he’s looking forward to seeing the many familiar faces along the parade route at the “hometown gig” on Saturday.
“It’s an honor for sure,” McDonald said, acknowledging that he’s been around for quite some time. “It’ll be a fine time.”
Macynski said he’s likewise excited about the parade and is happy to be chosen. As for being able to share the honor with Chisholm High School’s legendary basketball coach and retired educator, Macynski summed it up in one word: “Excellent.”
McDonald served as the boys basketball coach from 1961 to 2014, at Chisholm High School. The basketball court at the school gym is named Bob McDonald Court in his honor.
As Minnesota’s most winning basketball coach, he garnered 1,102 wins and three state championships in 1973, 1975 and 1991. McDonald is also a member of the National Coaches Hall of Fame and Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame.
McDonald credits his success to the basketball players at CHS, not his coaching.
“I had good players in Chisholm,” McDonald told the Tribune Press on Monday.
What some people may not be aware of is that McDonald volunteered countless hours each basketball season, running a free youth basketball program on Saturday mornings.
At the Saturday sessions, McDonald could often be seen talking to the youth about the importance of education and the pitfalls of at-risk behaviors, such as consuming alcohol, or experimenting with drugs.
Another person who is always willing to help out is Macynski. A devoted Chisholm Bluestreaks sports fan who always seems to have a smile on his face, Macynski not only cheers on the home team, he also helps out at the Saturday youth basketball program, high school basketball games and high school football games.
For a number of years, Macynski has assisted the Chisholm Food Shelf by loading boxes and helping wherever needed. He’s also a member of the kitchen crew at St. Joseph’s Church.
Macynski’s other volunteer ventures include the American Legion fountain fundraiser, Field of Screams and the Chisholm All Class Reunion.
To learn more about Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days, check out the schedule on the chamber website at www.chisholmchamber.com.
