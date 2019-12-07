CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board voted last week to increase the rates the district pays part-time bus drivers.
Last month, Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard introduced a proposal to raise the compensation for bus drivers to $50 per trip for runs of two hours or less, and $25 for each additional hour. That compares to the current rates of $24.38 and $12.63, respectively.
“We can’t find any drivers, so we need to make it more attractive,” District Business Manager Simone Zunich said at the time.
In total, the school district has eight bus routes, three of which are contracted to private firms. There are currently five part-time bus drives in addition to members of the district’s custodial staff who are also licensed bus drivers.
Blanchard confirmed on Monday that it’s been 10 years since the rate for part-time bus drivers has been adjusted.
The increase came at the recommendation of administration, and supported by representatives of the AFSCME Union, as a way to meet the district’s transportation needs, according to Blanchard. Currently, the five part-time bus drivers on payroll are not eligible for benefits, and are not represented by the union.
On Monday, the board approved a posting for three, part-time bus drivers for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school district is exploring a cost-saving measure that calls for replacing its three contracted bus routes with part-time drivers. If the district moves forward with this option, it would need to lease one additional school bus.
