CHISHOLM — The blues are making a return to the Iron Range.
Ross William Perry, a popular blues artist from Golden Valley, Minn., and Paul Metsa and Sonny Merle — two musicians who got their start in Chisholm — are scheduled to perform from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 20 at Jim’s Sports Club. There is no cover charge.
During an interview, Perry told the Tribune Press that he was just a teenager when he first performed at a street dance in Chisholm.
“It's been several years since I've played on the Iron Range, and I'm looking forward to coming back,” Perry said.
Metsa and Merle are likewise eager to perform in Chisholm.
“I did some of my first gigs with my high school band, Damn Everything but the Circus, at Tom and Jerry’s and Bimbos, so it will be fun returning to Chisholm,” Metsa added.
Metsa credits Tom Moeller, his guitar teacher in his high school days, for landing him his first gig with Tony Perpich and the Perpatones.
Metsa and Merle have been playing together since 1997. They base their acoustic blues style on the legendary acoustic blues duo Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry. They’ve opened for a number of acts including, Robert Cray, Robin Trower, Hubert Sumlin and Charlie Musselwhite, among others musicians.
In 1999, the duo played in Reykjavik, Iceland, where they served as ambassadors from the state of Minnesota in an international tourism enclave.
“We spent four days there, and we were the headliners at the Minnesota Tourism Board dinner,” said Metsa, who is the recipient of eight Minnesota Music Awards, and has recorded 12 original music projects. Metsa also authored a book entitled, “Blue Guitar Highway” University of Minnesota Press 2011.
As for Perry, he released his fifth and latest entitled, “Open” in 2016, which is a collection of 14 original songs in a continuation of his ever evolving songwriting and performance style. Born and raised in Minnesota, Perry got his first guitar at age 4, and his been playing for the past 32 years. As soon as he graduated high school, he wasted no time forming his own band, and began working on his original tunes, which were captured on his debut album “It’ll All Make Sense,” released in 1999, according to his biography. Some of the highlights of Perry’s career include opening for REO Speedwagon, Buddy Guy, Eric Johnson, and others in addition to performing at local and regional festivals and clubs.
