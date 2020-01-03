NASHWAUK — The combination of harsh cold snaps, intermittent warm-ups and wet, heavy snowfall has left ice conditions on regional lakes sketchy at best — a lesson two Iron Rangers learned the hard way over the holidays.
On Thursday evening, Duluth-based KBJR reported that an Iron Range ice-fishing trip ended abruptly last week after two pickup trucks broke through the ice and sank 40 feet to the bottom of Blue Lake, located south of Highway 169 in Nashwauk.
Jeff Graves, the father of Mason who owns one of the trucks that sank, told KBJR, "Within a minute, it sounded like somebody flushed the toilet and his truck was gone.”
After the front wheel of Mason’s truck broke through thin ice, he was able to escape. As his friend drove up in another truck to assist, his vehicle also began to sink — rear end first.
Their fish house was set up just two miles from shore with a plowed road leading up to it, yet the ice wasn’t up to the task of holding the weight of the trucks. That came as a surprise since the fishermen said everywhere they had drilled revealed ice that was 12-16 inches thick.
Graves told KBJR, "A two-and-a-half-foot diameter spring coming out there and it was actually eroding the ice as we were trying to mark the area off.”
Both trucks remained at the bottom of Blue Lake for nearly a week. Then Tri-State Divers, a dive team out of Detroit Lakes, was called in to help yank the trucks from the lake. Once the dive team showed up, it was a nine-hour job, but they were able to retrieve both trucks. Not only was there water damage, but also damage from the trucks colliding underwater.
“[The men are] a little skittish of the ice right now,” Graves said. “They still do ride snowmobiles and four-wheelers and they actually pulled their fish houses off because they don't even want to deal with it."
There is no such thing as safe ice. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website cautions that while ice may be several feet thick in one area of a lake, it may only be a few inches thick just yards away. For this reason, the DNR urges people to use caution and be prepared.
Here are a few DNR ice safety tips to keep in mind:
• Never venture onto ice that’s less than 4 inches thick.
• White ice or “snow ice” is only half a strong as new, clear ice.
• For new, clear ice, there should be at least 4 inches for ice fishing or activities on foot; 5-7 inches for a snowmobile or ATV; 8-12 inches for a car or small pickup; and 12-15 inches for a medium truck. Double these amounts in the case of white or snow ice.
• Let others know where you will be fishing and when you will be back.
• Check with locals on ice conditions and potential hazards before heading out onto the lake.
• Keep an ice safety kit on hand.
• Carry a pair of ice picks to help pull yourself up in case of a fall on wet or slippery ice.
• Watch for and avoid large cracks, depressions or pressure ridges.
• Always have a buddy when walking out on the ice but be sure to walk apart so if one falls, the other can go get help.
• Ice strength is based on a variety of factors that all play together. These include: the size of the body of water, water chemistry, currents and springs, rough fish, depth of water under the ice, local climatic conditions, distribution of load on ice and more. As such, it’s never safe to judge ice merely by the appearance, age, thickness, temperature and amount of snow cover.
• Be sure to check ice thickness often, or every 150 feet. This can be done by stabbing the ice with a chisel until a small hole forms and using a tape measure. Ice augers and cordless, quarter-inch drills with long bits can also be used.
• Do not drive a vehicle onto ice unless necessary; and if you do, be prepared to exit quickly in an emergency by keeping the windows down during travel. Discuss exit plan with passengers ahead of time.
• When parking on the ice, cars, pickups and SUVs should be at least 50 feet apart and moved every two hours to prevent sinking.
• Make a small hole next to the parked car to monitor for sinking. If water begins to flow over the top of the hole, move the vehicle immediately.
• Avoid alcohol to ensure safe judgement.
• Wear a life vest under winter gear, but not inside enclosed vehicles while traveling on ice.
• Educate yourself on other ice safety tips.
For a complete list of ice safety guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/icesafety.
